LAWSON, Jeanne



1934 - 2021. Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Services for Jeanne J. Lawson will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 AM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to COVID, attendance is limited to family only, and masks are required. Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Floyd Lawson, Sr.; her son Floyd Lawson, Jr. and daughter in love Belinda Lawson; her grandchildren Alexandria Lawson and Amanda Lawson; her brother Dr. Bobby Jordan; her sister in law Betty Jordan; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friday, July 2, 2021, visitation will be open to all from 5 - 8 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta

