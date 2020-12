LAWSON, Jean Dwoskin



Jean Dwoskin Lawson of Atlanta, 86, passed away on Dec. 9. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Bass High School. She lived in W. Palm Beach, served as Temple Israel's Sisterhood President, and was a life member of Hadassah. She was a 50-year member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue and Sisterhood, and served in its Chevra Kadisha. She worked at Dwoskin, Inc., and Neiman-Marcus, and was Personnel Director of Saks Fifth Avenue. Survivors include children Martin (Judy Devore) Feldman; Carole Feldman; and Julie (Gary) Roberts; sister, Diane (Marvin) Bernstein; sister-in-law Ileana Dwoskin; and grandchildren Brian Roberts, Harry and Allie Feldman, Joshua and Marissa Devore and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by parents Harry and Mary Dwoskin, brother Paul Dwoskin and husband Brian Lawson. Funeral arrangements are being made by Dressler's.