LAWSON Jr. Esq., George Oliver



Memorial services for Mr. George Oliver Lawson Jr. Esq. will be held on Saturday, ,June 3, 2023, 1:00 PM, at the New Life Presbyterian Church, 6600 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, GA, with Reverend Hodari Williams, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends along with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service this evening from 5:30 until 7:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming is available at www.mbfh.com .



George O. Lawson Jr. was born on August 6, 1944, to George O. Lawson, Sr., and Vessa Z. Lawson.



George was a well-respected attorney, member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., devoted church member, and an active golfer. Sadly, George succumbed to complications from pneumonia on May 28, 2023, at the age of 78.



George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie; daughter, Lisa Hamilton; granddaughter, Lauren Hamilton; and many other family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral