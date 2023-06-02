X

Lawson, George

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAWSON Jr. Esq., George Oliver

Memorial services for Mr. George Oliver Lawson Jr. Esq. will be held on Saturday, ,June 3, 2023, 1:00 PM, at the New Life Presbyterian Church, 6600 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, GA, with Reverend Hodari Williams, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends along with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service this evening from 5:30 until 7:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming is available at www.mbfh.com .

George O. Lawson Jr. was born on August 6, 1944, to George O. Lawson, Sr., and Vessa Z. Lawson.

George was a well-respected attorney, member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., devoted church member, and an active golfer. Sadly, George succumbed to complications from pneumonia on May 28, 2023, at the age of 78.

George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie; daughter, Lisa Hamilton; granddaughter, Lauren Hamilton; and many other family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Jones

Woman fatally shot near downtown Atlanta high-rise was a ‘beautiful spirit’9h ago

Reports: Biden picks former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC
4h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Investigation: Fulton jail's medical provider seeks security while working
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2

Infant shot in finger at NW Atlanta apartment complex
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2

Infant shot in finger at NW Atlanta apartment complex
6h ago

Arrivals to North Georgia Methodists’ Conference seek clarity
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Bibbs, Lizette
2h ago
Brockington, Tanya
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top