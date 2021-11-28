ajc logo
LAWSON, Floyd

1932 - 2021

Atlanta, GA

Celebration of Life Services for Floyd N. Lawson Sr. will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Interment Westview Cemetery. Attendance is open to family and friends; however, due to COVID, masks are required. Floyd is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne J. Lawson. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving son, Floyd Lawson, Jr. and daughter in love, Belinda Lawson; his granddaughters, Alexandria Lawson and Amanda Lawson; his brothers, Melvin Lawson (Helen) and Donald Lawson; his sister, Irma Byrd; his brother in law, Dr. Bobby Jordan; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11 AM - 7 PM. The family will receive guests from 5 - 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Dr., SW, Atlanta. (404) 691-3810.

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

