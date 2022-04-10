LAWS, Edwin



Edwin "Eddie" Vinson Laws passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 31, 2022. Eddie was born to Brinkley Vinson Laws and Edwin Edgely Laws in Columbus, Miss. on February 13, 1935. He was raised in Valdosta, Ga. and graduated from Valdosta High School. Later, he graduated from the University of Georgia where he studied Pharmacy, served on the student counsel and enjoyed being a member of the ATO fraternity.



After graduation, Eddie moved to Atlanta to marry the love of his life Ruth Scurry, and he started his long and esteemed career as a registered pharmacist, which began at Rexall Drug Store. Soon after he purchased his own pharmacy, Laws Garden Hills Drugs on E. Wesley Road, which moved to Peachtree Road where he practiced pharmacy, tended to the needs of his customers, and was affectionately known as 'Doc Laws' for 35 years. In 1997, he sold his store to Eckerd Drugs (later Rite Aid) where he continued working and serving others until his full retirement in 2012.



Eddie was a longtime member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where he married Ruth Scurry in 1958. He was also a long-time member of the Buckhead Kiwanis Club, the Georgia Pharmaceutical Society and North Fulton Pharmaceutical Society. An avid UGA Bulldog fan, he held UGA Football season tickets since his graduation and raised a family full of die hard Bulldog fans. Eddie loved serving his customers, attending Bible Study and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Eddie is survived by his wife, Ruth Laws and their children, Edwin Laws (Jessica) of North Carolina, Scurry Laws (Catherine) of Atlanta, Luci Laws Rees (Rodger) of Texas, and Babe Laws Trammell (PJ) of Florida; grandchildren Lindsay Laws Deviney (Brandon), Andrew "Andy" Edwin Laws (Mia), Robert Edwin Laws, Lawson Evans Rees, Griffin Vinson Rees, Allyson Rees, James Boggs (Brittany) and Justin Boggs (Paige); great-grandchildren, Jude Deviney, Lenya Deviney, Colton Boggs, Hadley Boggs and another Great-Grandchild expected this fall. He is also survived by his sister, Loudell Laws of Valdosta; brother-in-law, Charles Mizelle of Atlanta; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Wes Mizelle (Debbie), Bill Mizelle, Mary Mizelle Warren (Dan), Paul "Mac" McNeal (Debbie), Tommy McNeal (Kim), Brinkley McNeal Blair (Jack), Dee McNeal Braswell (Jody), Susie Milner (Marty Mauldin), Dixie Milner; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Eddie was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Laura Thomas Laws; sister Brinkley Laws McNeal; brother-in-law Paul McNeal and sister-in-law Sally Scurry Mizelle.



Eddie was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was a true southern gentleman and beloved by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2 PM in the Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, please pass forward an act of kindness in the hope that it will multiply as no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

