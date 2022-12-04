Lawrence, Wiiliam

LAWRENCE, William Jeffery



On Sunday, November 27, 2022, William Jeffery Lawrence of Palmetto, GA passed away at Southwest Christian Hospice in Union City, Georgia after an extended illness. Jeff was 64 years old, and was born in Ft. Rucker, Alabama to Lt. Col. James P. and Rita S. Lawrence, both deceased. Jeff grew up in East Point and College Park, Georgia and attended Lakeshore High School. He served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of corporal. For most of his career, Jeff worked in construction and carpentry, primarily in Georgia and Florida. Jeff enjoyed his dogs, watching football and following his nephews' and nieces' sports.



Besides his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his older sister, Diane L. Hagerty of Pittsburgh, PA; his brothers, Michael Lawrence of Pittsburgh, PA, Jon Scott Lawrence of Hapeville, GA, and Timothy S. Lawrence of College Park. James is survived by his brother, James P. Lawrence, Jr. of John's Creek, GA; his sister, Cynthia L Bowers (and husband Robert) of John's Creek; sister-in-law, Robyn L. Tom of Roswell, GA; and numerous nephews and nieces.



A Funeral Service was held November 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Bobby Bowers officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the wonderful ministry of Southwest Christian Care at www.swchriatiancare.org.



