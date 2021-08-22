LAWRENCE, Ronald M.



Ronald M. Lawrence passed peacefully on August 5, 2021, shortly after celebrating his 72nd birthday. His greatest joys were his faith and family, for whom he was a beacon of love, light, and laughter. Ron was born in Macon, Georgia, in 1949 to Malachi Lawrence, Sr. and Julia Lawrence. The fourth of twelve children, he was a born leader, gifted scholar, and disciplined athlete. Ron graduated from Ballard Hudson High School in 1967 and attended Morris Brown College, where he graduated in 1974. He received his J.D. in 1982 from Boston University Law School, where he was elected president of his class. He continued his study at Boston University and received an L.L.M. in Taxation the following year. Ron was a real estate attorney and investor and a dedicated community servant who spent each Wednesday volunteering with other parishioners to distribute food to the unsheltered and less fortunate. He was a dedicated Catholic who often attended mass daily and always worked to live his faith. While Ron had nine "official" Godchildren, he was honorary Godfather and uncle to countless more, all of whom felt both the warmth of his love and the inspiration of his exacting standards. He loved fresh flowers, especially lilies, and was convinced to start smiling in pictures instead of glowering like a football player shortly after the birth of his great-niece. He was an avid fan of his nieces, nephews, and Godchildren, for whom he regularly attended grandparents' days, basketball and soccer games, choir concerts, and ballet performances. Ron was a voracious learner, an engaging conversationalist, and the ultimate fixer – friends and family members far and wide called on him to help creatively solve problems, both large and small. Ron loved sports, politics, and rigorous intellectual debate. He remained open-minded but utterly persuasive until his last days. He loved to laugh.



Ron's memory will be celebrated and cherished by his siblings Virginia Houston (Johnny), Malachi Lawrence, Jr., Colquitt Lawrence (Sharon), Judy Lawrence, Theresa Lawrence Harris, Larry Lawrence (Arlene), Walker Lawrence, Leonard Lawrence (Rene), and Audrey Ekwueme (Chris), and his nieces and nephews Michael Ekwueme, Welton Harris, Melischia Rachelle Harris, Kaiulani Houston, Mave Houston, Mona Bailey, Melissa Pernell (Kyle), Terric Lawrence, Deirdre Kittner (Gerald), Allegra Lawrence-Hardy (Timothy Hardy), Valerie Lawrence-Mosley (Robert Mosley), Julia Lawrence, Bonita McClure, Tomeka Clark, Shawnte Berry, Walker Lawrence, Jr., Justin Lawrence, Ebony Winters, Asia Madison, Brandon Lawrence, Larry Lawrence, Jr., Alyssia Lawrence, Clarence Cohen.



Ron's legacy will live on through his Godchildren: Mave Houston, Kaiulani Houston, Melischia Rachelle Harris, Michael Ekwueme, Valerie Lawrence-Mosley, Alexandra Lawrence, Avery Lawrence, Maddie Hardy, and Deirdre Kittner.



He also will be remembered by countless grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. Ron was predeceased by his parents, four siblings (Shirley, Carrie Bell, Eldridge, and Sheree), and his niece, Crystal Harris.



From the family of Ronald M. Lawrence: As we reflect on a life built with love, kindness, friendship, and humor, your thoughts and prayers honor Ron's spirit and remind us of the many lives he truly touched, the friends he cherished, and the family he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Ron's memory to:



The Ronald M. Lawrence Memorial Fund, Morris Brown College, 643 43 M.L.K. Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. St. Peter Claver Catholic School, 133 Ward St., Macon, GA 31204.

