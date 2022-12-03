ajc logo
Lawrence, John

LAWRENCE, John Wesley "Jay"

John Wesley "Jay" Lawrence, cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 88.

Born in Texas, he was a son of the late James Hugh Lawrence and Hazel Brown Lawrence. Jay retired from Whirpool Corporation and was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Larry Wesley Lawrence, Jeffrey James Lawrence and Stephen Lee Lawrence.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Gail Leming Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Doris Lawrence; one granddaughter, Lauren Virginia Lawrence; three great-grandchildren, Jason James Anderson, Toran Gail Heptinstall and Teagan Lea Heptinstall and special family members, Ben Ediger, Maggie Ediger, Louden Ernst and Riley Ernst.

Memorial services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Lord and Stephens, West. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted.

Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

