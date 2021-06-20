LAWRENCE, Benjamin Eric



Age 67, of Marietta, GA, suddenly passed away June 16, 2021 at his residence.



Graveside services for Ben will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA with Rev. Mike Fiddler officiating.



Ben was born September 20, 1953 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harvey Lawrence and the late Elizabeth Graves Lawrence.



Ben was a dedicated salesman at Williams Printing Company for almost all of his career. He was the founder of the A.D.A.S.L. Wing's Soccer Club. Times dearest to his heart were his trips to Destin with his family. Ben enjoyed the annual "Sandblasters" golf tournament with friends, and traveling throughout Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. He was an avid sports fan of local teams. If you knew Ben you knew how true of a friend he really was and that is hard to find.



Ben is survived by the love of his life, Karen Lawrence; was a loving father to sons, Ross Lawrence and Jason Levinsohn; daughter, Carly Lawrence; cherished grandson, Ezra Levinsohn; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Ben had a huge heart for animals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to any local animal rescue of your choice.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.




