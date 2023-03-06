Law, Jeannette

LAW (BELCHER), Jeannette



Jeannette Belcher Law died in Gainesville, Georgia, on February 16, 2023. She was born in Coral Gables, Florida, September 29, 1933. She was the daughter of Samuel Anthony Belcher Jr. and Hilda Ward Belcher. Her grandparents, Samuel Anthony Belcher and Jeannette King Belcher were pioneers in South Florida, arriving in 1891 by sailboat when there were no roads or railroads to that part of the country. Her father was an early aviator who served in both World Wars and her mother was a mathematician and accomplished musician.



Jeannette attended Ponce de Leon High School, which became Coral Gables High School. She attended Brenau College and the University of Florida.



She married Victor E. Clarke, a prominent Coral Gables businessman and philanthropist. She was active in the Coral Gables Junior Women's Club and other social activities.



Jeannette later moved to Atlanta, where she spent most of the rest of her life. At the age of 55, she enrolled in Floyd College where she earned a degree as a Registered Nurse. This profession provided her with much pleasure and fulfillment in her later years.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. John H. Law; by her two daughters, Patricia Lynn Cogan and Charlotte Anne Clarke; by her son, Charles Randal Williams; and by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

