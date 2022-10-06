LAW, Benjamin Fearing



On October 1, 2022 Benjamin Fearing Law, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Atlanta after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Ben is survived by his sons Ty and Hart, daughters-in-law Stacey and Gülsu, his granddaughters Carter, Zeynep, Shelby and Leyla; and by his first wife Georgia Manry White, and by his loving companion Sandra Erickson. Ben was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Cassels Law, Jr. and Marie Fearing Law and his brother Thomas C. Law III.



Ben was known for his sense of humor, and keen interest in history, politics, swimming, cooking and botany. He loved sharing his life experiences with his granddaughters and spending time with his dogs Lula, Deli and Butters. He loved watching ACC football with a cold Fosters in hand. Ben really enjoyed sculling and was a member of the Atlanta Rowing club. While living in Marathon he was active in scuba diving, and was able to dive to 300 feet which is about the limit.



Ben attended St. Marks School of Texas in Dallas. He graduated from Westminster in 1965, and from University of Virginia in 1969 where he was a Zeta Psi. He received a Masters of Business degree from Emory University in 1971.



Ben worked for Trust Company and Chemical Bank before going on his own business Lawn & Garden Products company called SureCo.



Ben will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends and will always be remembered in their hearts. There will be a private family service at a later date.



We are sincerely grateful to the many friends who have given us support and comfort during this time of loss. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Emory Winship Cancer Institute (https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/index.html) or a charity of your choice



