Lavel, Roderick

WARE, Rev., Roderick Lavel



Celebration of Life Services for Rev. Roderick LaVel Ware, D. Min. age 53, Pastor of Empowered Life Church, Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12 PM at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA. Rev. William D. Watley, PhD- Senior Pastor. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Private Ceremony 10 AM on Saturday at the church. Viewing/ Visitation will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12 PM-8 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Interment: PRIVATE. He leaves to cherish in his memory, his devoted wife, children, many dear relatives, church members and friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (South Dekalb Chapel) 404-241-5656.

