Lauth, Thomas

Thomas Patrick Lauth died on May 13, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Thomas Patrick Lauth and Mary Flamman Lauth. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean McGregor Lauth, and their four sons, Thomas Patrick, III (Elaine) of Decatur, GA, Robert McGregor of Cherry Log, GA, John Francis (Tatiana) of Milton, GA, and David Michael (Angela) of Roswell, GA, and nine grandchildren, Bailey Nicole Lauth, Molly Cameron Lauth, Olivia Rose Lauth, Emily Claire Lauth, Jackson Thomas Lauth, Sydney Shea Lauth, Sophia Grace Lauth, Kira Elizabeth Smith and Maria Skrylnikova Carter.



He was valedictorian at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, earned the B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and the Ph.D. from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University. During his academic career he held appointments at Hofstra University, Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He served on the University of Georgia faculty for 32 years, including 13 years as Head of the Department of Political Science and 12 years as founding Dean of the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA). He was a highly regarded teacher, a publishing scholar, an active professional and a friend and mentor to several generations of UGA undergraduate and graduate students.



A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, located at 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall at The Catholic Center. Inurnment will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery immediately after reception.



The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Bernstein Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Georgia Foundation, for the Thomas P. and M. Jean Lauth Graduate Fellowship in the School of Public and International Affairs. Checks should be made out to the "UGA Foundation" with "Lauth Graduate Fellowship" on the memo line. They can be mailed to UGA/SPIA Office of Development and External Relations, Attn: Sarah Baines, 110 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30602.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



