Laurens, Dixie

Mary Dixie (Puckett) Laurens, 99 years old, longtime resident of the Centerville community in southern Gwinnett, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Dixie was born in Winder to the late Wiley Herschel Puckett and Dozette Mozelle (McDougal) Puckett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scott Laurens, Sr., and children Rhett and Gina. She is survived by her children, Scott (Brenda), Ronald (Peggie), Richard (Phoebe), Rusty, Becky (Frank), Reid (Mary Ann), and daughter-in-law, Karon. Other survivors include 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other loved ones. She was a member of Evangel Community Church in Snellville from its earliest days in Atlanta in 1950. A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA 30039. Visitation will be at Eternal Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, June 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM; and on Monday, June 28 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with the memorial service immediately following. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.

