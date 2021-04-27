LAUER, Timothy



On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Timothy Paul Lauer, 54, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away. His family mourns his untimely death and asks for prayers for the happy repose of his soul.



Tim was preceded in death by his brother Brian (2011) and mother Dorothy (2020). He is survived by his daughters Anne, Ava and Sophia of Macon, Georgia. Tim is also survived by his father, Col. Keith Lauer (Ret.) of Loganville, Georgia; his brother Dan and his wife Courtney of Katy, Texas, and their children Olivia, Ryan, and Cameron; his brother Michael of Loganville, Georgia; and his brother Chris and his wife Katherine of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their children John, Mary, Margaret, Joseph, Thomas, and David.



Visitation will be at Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Thursday, April 29 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Friday, April 30 at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside interment at Melwood Cemetery, also in Stone Mountain.



