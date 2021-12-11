LAUER, Linda Kay



Linda Kay Lauer, 68, wife of 23 years to John Joseph Lauer, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Athens, GA. Born in Fayetteville, NC, she was the daughter of the late G. Wesley Baughman and late Mary Raines Baughman. Linda attended Gannon University and had a long Human Resources career in the dairy and poultry industries including Meadow Brook Dairy, Mayfield Dairy, and Pilgrim's Pride.



Survivors in addition to her husband John include daughter, Cori Lynn White, stepdaughter, Abigail Watson Lauer; siblings: Diane Morris, Nathan Spears, Connie White, Bill Baughman and goddaughter, Danielle Baughman Stetz. Along with many nephews and nieces whom she loved deeply.



Linda was the glue that held everyone together and the rock that everyone leaned on. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512-0407.



https://pushpay.com/g/eriecitymission?src=hpp



