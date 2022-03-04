LAUER, John Francis



John Francis Lauer, born December 31, 1955, passed peacefully on February 23, 2022. His positivity and perseverance never wavered in his fight against cancer. He attended St. Joe High School in South Bend, Indiana, the University of Notre Dame, and then graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 1981. While working primarily in Commercial Real Estate Banking, John and Pam lived in Key Biscayne before settling in Atlanta. John was a loyal friend and advisor, a wonderful cook, and an impressive storyteller.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Ken Lauer. John is survived by Pam, his wife of 41 years, along with his children Andrew Lauer (Kate) and Paige Scott (Michael). He is also survived by his siblings Greg (Jan), Paul, Cathy Sheff (Jon), Pete, and Jim (Theresa). A celebration of life will be held the afternoon of June 11, 2022 at The Cochise Club in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, gifts in John's honor can be made to the National Parks Service or the Boy Scouts of America.

