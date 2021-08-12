Latimer, Joesph

LATIMER, Joseph Lamar



Of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021 with his loving family by his side, he was 89 years old.



Mr. Latimer was born on November 18, 1931, in Alexander City, Alabama, and lived there most of his life before moving to Birmingham, Alabama in 2002. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) and Georgia Tech, class of '53, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Textiles and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.



He served in the United States Army for two years as a lieutenant and joined Russell Corporation in 1956. He was Vice President of Sales for the Russell Athletic brand and retired as Vice President in the Corporate Marketing Department. After retirement he served for 5 years as Executive Director of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.



He was a member of St James Episcopal Church in Alexander City and served as president of the Alexander City Kiwanis and also lieutenant governor of Alabama Kiwanis. He was a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club of Birmingham and has served as President and Chairman of Willow Point Golf and Country Club in Alexander City.



Lamar was known as a Southern Gentleman and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his family and friends on Lake Martin.



He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Suzanne Brown Latimer, his 2nd wife, Nancy Taylor Latimer; parents, Roy Marcus Latimer and Elizabeth Thomas Latimer; brother Roy Thomas Latimer; and sister Frances Latimer Sawyer. He is survived by daughters Elizabeth Latimer Ahrenhold, and Laura Latimer Mills both of Atlanta; Allison Latimer Pugh (William) of Acworth, Georgia; four stepchildren - Penny Taylor Fuller (Michael), Wendell Hill Taylor, Jr (Louise), Lindsey Taylor McGraw (Jack), and Daniel Barton Taylor (Anna Marie); grandchildren Hunter Ahrenhold, Anderson Ahrenhold (Bronwyn), Caroline Mills, Katherine Pugh and Lindsey Pugh; step grandchildren Haley March (Ramsey), Lindsey Fuller (Kaia), Caitlin Van Horn (Jordan), Hill Taylor, Conrad Taylor, Jackson McGraw ( Chelsea ), Addie Bowen (Brad), Bailey Gerrish ( Nick), Daniel Taylor (Bailey), Charlie Taylor, Herron Taylor and 6 step great-grandchildren.



Funeral will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Alexander City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Children's Harbor, 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or to St James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.



