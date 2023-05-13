LATIMER, Delores Berry



Mrs. Delores Berry Latimer, retired city of Atlanta teacher, passed away April 26, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, 1:00 PM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Interment Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at 12:00 noon before the funeral. She is survived by her son, Mr. Alan B.C. Latimer; grandchildren; brother, Mr. Carl Berry; and a host of other relatives and friends. Live streaming available at www.mbfh.com.



