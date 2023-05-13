X

Latimer, Delores

1 hour ago

LATIMER, Delores Berry

Mrs. Delores Berry Latimer, retired city of Atlanta teacher, passed away April 26, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, 1:00 PM, at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Interment Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at 12:00 noon before the funeral. She is survived by her son, Mr. Alan B.C. Latimer; grandchildren; brother, Mr. Carl Berry; and a host of other relatives and friends. Live streaming available at www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

