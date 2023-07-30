LATHEM, Hollis Quay



Hollis Quay Lathem, age 86, of Greensboro and formerly of Canton, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, from 3-6 PM. The Memorial Service will be on Sunday, July 30, at 2 PM, in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home, with Dr. George Anderson officiating. He is survived by:



Wife - Kay Lathem of Greensboro



Daughter - Sherry (Fulton) Kuykendall of Canton



Daughter - Holly (Neal) Brasfield of Canton



Daughter - Misty (Brian) Groves of Canton



Daughter - Ashley Nichols of Athens



Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Cherokee Education Foundation in his memory.



The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lathem family.



