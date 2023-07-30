Lathem, Hollis

LATHEM, Hollis Quay

Hollis Quay Lathem, age 86, of Greensboro and formerly of Canton, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, from 3-6 PM. The Memorial Service will be on Sunday, July 30, at 2 PM, in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home, with Dr. George Anderson officiating. He is survived by:

Wife - Kay Lathem of Greensboro

Daughter - Sherry (Fulton) Kuykendall of Canton

Daughter - Holly (Neal) Brasfield of Canton

Daughter - Misty (Brian) Groves of Canton

Daughter - Ashley Nichols of Athens

Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Cherokee Education Foundation in his memory.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lathem family.

