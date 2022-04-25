ajc logo
Latham, Richard

LATHAM, Richard Hill

Richard Hill Latham, 84, of Dunwoody, GA passed away at home on April 11, 2022. Hill is survived by his wife Bonnie of 63 years; their daughters Alesa Gail (Tim); grandson David, and Cindy; grandchildren Hannah and Jason Hill.

In his 20s, Hill was an active Mason and a Shriner. The family moved to Atlanta in 1969 after Hill was recruited for a second time by Frito Lay to drive a big rig. He later moved into management and eventually took early retirement at 52. After a few DIY opportunities, Hill became a home inspector until he retired at 72. Hill always enjoyed working with his hands, tinkering with small engines, creating outdoor holiday decorations, carrying out home improvement projects, building swings, decks, and forts for Bonnie, children and grandchildren, or working in his or Cindy's yard. Hill was a dedicated husband and family man, always putting them first. He had a kind soul, living by the motto of "going along to get along."

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Chamblee First United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM, preceded by visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341

