LATHAM, Lucille Dorris



Atlanta native, Lucille Dorris Latham, 91, most recently of Between, Georgia, passed away on November 15, 2021, at the North Fulton Hospital in Roswell after a brief illness. She was the widow of Ralph Leonard Latham Sr. and the daughter of Dormer Leslie Dorris and Edna Ruth Howard Dorris of Atlanta, Georgia. Her brother, Howard Leslie Dorris of Sarasota, Florida also preceded her in death. Lucille was born January 9, 1930, and graduated Class of '49 from Brown High School, where her mother had been the school nurse for many years. She and Ralph Latham of Atlanta were married for 67 years. Ralph's U.S. Navy career took their family around the world. After his retirement, Ralph and Lucille moved to Marietta, Georgia where they lived for 41 years. Lucille is survived by two sons, Ralph Leonard Latham Jr. and his wife Barbara Duvekot Latham of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Phillip Leslie Latham of Loganville, Georgia; Daughter-in-law Nancy Huddleston Latham of Loganville, Georgia; Sister-in-law Lilla Black Dorris of Florida; Sister-in-law Jeannette Latham Moore of Palmetto, Georgia; Sister-in-Law Glenda Dutton Latham of Calhoun, Georgia ; two grandchildren Phillip Leslie Latham Jr. of Texas, and Emily Elizabeth Latham (Mrs. Christian Jacob Doom) of Cumming, Georgia. A private graveside service was held on Monday, November 22nd at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.



