Latham, Joseph

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LATHAM, Joseph Lawson

Joseph Lawson Latham "Joe" passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta December 21, 2021 at the age of 82. He was raised in Jackson, MS and a graduate of The University of Mississippi. He will be remembered for his love of friends and family, unique sense of humor and passionate devotion to his Ole Miss Rebels. While in Atlanta he was employed by CMI of Georgia in Crediting and Accounting. After work hours you could always find Joe smiling at the Big Easy Grille. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Latham Bible of Chattanooga, TN, nephew Allen Bible of Lookout Mountain, GA, nieces Brooke Allen of Basalt, Colorado, Leslie Graham and Corrie Odom of Brandon, MS and a precious assortment of great and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. The family plans to travel to Mississippi for a private celebration of Joe's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association or charity of choice.




