LASTER, Douglas



Douglas Carmine Laster, age 88, of Stockbridge, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born in Appalachia, Virginia to the late Jesse M. Mumpower and Nannie Elizabeth Tranbarger Mumpower. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. Laster; four brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Laster was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. Doug was an avid golfer and was a past member of Georgia State Ladies Golf Association, Mid-Georgia Ladies Golf Association, Eagles Landing Country Club, Lake Spivey Country Club and Green Valley Golf Club where she was a multi-time women's club champion.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Douglas is survived by her three children and their spouses; Henry Jr. (Janice) of Jonesboro, Sherry L. Hinkle (Tom) of McDonough, Glenda L. Draper (Scott) of McDonough; grandchildren, Shelly Everette of Suwannee, Zach Hinkle (Geri) of Brooklyn, NY, Audrey and Gabriel Hinkle of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Blakely Everette and Tilly Anne Hinkle; sister, Iris Draper of Bristol, TN and brother, Richard Mumpower of Rossville, GA.



A private family graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to A Friends House, https://www.afriendshouse.org Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

