LASSITER, James "Jim"



James Doyle Lassiter "Jim" of Gainesville, GA, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2022 after a chronic illness.



Jim was born on July 29, 1946, to the late Doyle and Frances Lassiter. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Fran Walker, his two daughters, Lauren Pulliam (Daniel) and Liz Jurgens (Mike); and sister Vicki Brasfield. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Max, Sam, Ella, Will, Luke, Sophie, and Charlotte.



Jim grew up in Stone Mountain, GA and attended Decatur High School followed by Emory University where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. He resided in the Stone Mountain area for many years, where his daughters grew up. There he began a successful career in real estate. Jim treasured his immediate and extended family, frequently hosting fish fries, barbecues, and low country boils. He welcomed everyone he met into his life and truly never met a stranger, always remembering names and details about the people he'd meet.



He and Fran later moved to Marietta, and then Alpharetta, GA. Together they traveled extensively, and he loved playing golf and attending golf tournaments with the Georgia Seniors Golf Association. He remained in close contact with his sister, childhood friends, cousins, college buddies and golf partners. Jim enjoyed spending time at his lake house and recently moved there full-time where his children and grandchildren loved to visit their Pop. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family, and he was dearly loved by them. Over the years, Jim made a lasting impression on so many and will be remembered for his charm, intelligence, generosity, and love for friends and family.



A visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM immediately followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, or Lassiter High School Marching Band in Marietta, GA.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.?Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.



