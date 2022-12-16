ajc logo
X

Lassiter, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LASSITER, James "Jim"

James Doyle Lassiter "Jim" of Gainesville, GA, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2022 after a chronic illness.

Jim was born on July 29, 1946, to the late Doyle and Frances Lassiter. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Fran Walker, his two daughters, Lauren Pulliam (Daniel) and Liz Jurgens (Mike); and sister Vicki Brasfield. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Max, Sam, Ella, Will, Luke, Sophie, and Charlotte.

Jim grew up in Stone Mountain, GA and attended Decatur High School followed by Emory University where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. He resided in the Stone Mountain area for many years, where his daughters grew up. There he began a successful career in real estate. Jim treasured his immediate and extended family, frequently hosting fish fries, barbecues, and low country boils. He welcomed everyone he met into his life and truly never met a stranger, always remembering names and details about the people he'd meet.

He and Fran later moved to Marietta, and then Alpharetta, GA. Together they traveled extensively, and he loved playing golf and attending golf tournaments with the Georgia Seniors Golf Association. He remained in close contact with his sister, childhood friends, cousins, college buddies and golf partners. Jim enjoyed spending time at his lake house and recently moved there full-time where his children and grandchildren loved to visit their Pop. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family, and he was dearly loved by them. Over the years, Jim made a lasting impression on so many and will be remembered for his charm, intelligence, generosity, and love for friends and family.

A visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM immediately followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, or Lassiter High School Marching Band in Marietta, GA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.?Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance8h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
8h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
16h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
11h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Benjamin, Ronda
1h ago
Pratt, Diane
1h ago
Thurmond, Terry
1h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
12h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
19h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top