LASIK, Dennis



Dennis Zigmund Lasik, 72, transitioned unexpectedly Dec 6 from a massive brain bleed in Savannah, GA. Formerly from Cumming, GA, born in Philadelphia, Dennis was a business owner of CrystalTek with his wife Janie Lasik. In July in Atlanta, GA we will have a celebration of life service for Dennis, a Vietnam vet, 5th degree black belt, and owner of Martial Arts studios. www.foxandweeks.com