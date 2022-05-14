LARKIN, James



James "Jim" Anthony Larkin, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 7, 2022. Born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1942, he was the only son to the late Christine Piotti-Larkin, Harry Chapman, and adoptive father, James B. Larkin. After moving to Hollywood, Florida in 1955, he graduated from South Broward High School in 1960, and then went on to become the first member of his family to attend college – graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1967 with a Bachelor's in Architecture and Building Construction. He met his future wife Susan Shalhoub-Larkin in Atlanta in 1968. They married on May 31, 1969, and remained married until his passing, just shy of their 53rd anniversary.



Jim's mind was like no other - a brilliant combination of technical skill and creativity, which made him an extremely successful architect. But he excelled at everything he undertook. He was a wonderful photographer, a skilled and precise carpenter, an amazing athlete, and avid runner and biker. He was well-known for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh, and he never missed an opportunity for a cheesy "dad joke" or pun. He loved playing cards with friends and family. He loved books, movies, and all sports. But most of all, he loved Georgia Tech. Anything and everything Tech.



He is survived by his wife, Susan; his oldest son, Chris (and daughter-in-law, Cathy); his middle son, Joe (daughter-in-law, Megan; and two grandchildren, Ashton and Dylan); his youngest son, Tony; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and countless friends.



In lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/). A Celebration of Jim's Life will be announced at a later date.

