LARISCY, David Alton



David Alton Lariscy, age 89, died May 16, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 10, 1932. He was predeceased by Minnie Carol Lariscy, his wife of 63 years. Surviving Mr. Lariscy are his daughter and son-in-law, Linda Joy and Steve Griffeth of Roswell, GA; his son and daughter-in-law Randy and Mary Lariscy of Marietta, GA; his granddaughter Heather Bazal and her husband Kevin; his grandson Garrett Griffeth and his wife Courtney, his grandson Bryan and his husband Robert; his great-grandchildren Annelyse, Lucy, Raelynn, Emerson, and Blakely.



Mr. Lariscy was a 1950 graduate of Brown High School and a 1960 graduate of Georgia State University. He served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, rising to the rank of First Class Petty Officer. He retired from the Georgia Department of Education in 1991 after thirty years of service as Director of the Financial Services Division. Following his retirement he provided consultative services to local school systems and to the Department of Education. He also served as interim Chief Financial Officer with the Georgia Public Broadcasting.



Mr. Lariscy was a member of the Georgia State Alumni Association, Charter member and director of the Georgia Association of School Business Officials, President of the Atlanta Chapter and Regional Vice President of the National Association of Government Accountants, and President of the Georgia Department of Education Credit Union.



In his retirement, Mr. Lariscy servied as a volunteer with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department and the Meals on Wheels Program. Mr. Lariscy was a life-long student of Shakespeare and for many years taught a course on The Life and Works of William Shakespeare for the Enrichment of Life Management (ELM) program at the Marietta United Methodist Church. He also published a play entitled Hamlet II King of Denmark.



Mr. Lariscy was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Marietta, where, in addition to teaching the Wesley Workers Class, he held various Church offices. Mr. Lariscy was an avid tennis player who played on two state Championship teams and two ALTA city championship teams.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 11 AM at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in David's name to MUST ministries, www.MUSTministries.org. as caring and feeding the poor was very important to David.



