Lantz, LaVerne

LaVerne Lantz peacefully passed away at the age of 94 in her home at St. George Village in Roswell, Georgia on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Her life was one of love, family, and a deep commitment to service.



LaVerne's love story with her high school sweetheart, Bob Lantz, was a testament to enduring love and partnership. Their nearly 70 years of marriage created a legacy that included five children: Lynne Williams, David Lantz (Elizabeth), Jeff Lantz (Rhonda), Tim Lantz, and Alyson Palmer (Eric), along with 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Bob's passing in January 2020 marked the end of a chapter, but their legacy continues.



LaVerne actively participated in many aspects of life. She served in the volunteer corps at Northside Hospital for two decades, contributed to the Women's Circle at Roswell United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing bridge, and she especially enjoyed participating in Kay Arthur's Bible Study.



Born on May 9, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, LaVerne was the second of four children to Ed and Grace Honsberger. Her family's journey from Warren, Ohio to Massillon, Ohio, and eventually to Alliance, Ohio, led her to Bob, the love of her life, during her sophomore year at Alliance High School. She attended Kent State University's secretarial program, joining the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and later working as a secretary at Babcock and Wilcox.



Next to her family, Laverne's great love in life was reading. Until the last few months of her life, you could always find her in the middle of a book (or two!), which she often described as her "friends." During the many years Laverne and Bob enjoyed their weekly "date day," you would most often find them exploring the local bookstore and coffee shop. She was a long-time and active member of a neighborhood book club and enjoyed the library at St. George Village.



A wonderful and patient listener, Laverne's unflagging interest in Bob's daily work life no doubt played a huge part in his success. "Dad got to be dad, because of mom!" Bob often said that the best thing that ever happened to him was finding someone as wonderful as mom.



The family will have a private gathering at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northbrook United Methodist Church- Home (northbrookumc.com) or Friends of East Roswell Library (friendsoferl.org).



