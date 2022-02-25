LANKFORD, Laura



Laura Lankford was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully in her home in Berkeley Lake, Georgia on February 19, 2022 at age 71.



Laura was born September 2, 1950 in Quincy, Illinois to the late Richard Loyd Smith and the late Dolores Mae Smith. The eldest child of an army family, her early life was filled with travels, living all over the country and abroad. Laura and her husband, Alan Lankford, were high school sweethearts, marrying soon after they both graduated from Arizona State University. Together they had three children.



Laura was a pillar of Norcross Presbyterian Church, where she and her family attended for 38 years. She sang in the choir, led the praise team, cooked endless meals, participated in bible studies and vacation bible school and served as an elder. Laura was an avid gardener and tended her garden passionately and tirelessly. Laura loved music, reading, tennis, sewing, crafting, community theater, and bridge, as well as a good game of Scrabble.



Laura is survived by her husband of 49 years, Alan Lankford; son, David Lee Lankford and partner Craig Henry Tichelkamp; daughters, Jessica Leigh McCurdy and husband J. Christopher McCurdy, Melissa Marie Evans and husband Marshall Clayton Evans; beloved grandchildren, Lillian Rebecca McCurdy, James Soren McCurdy, and Callahan Ford Evans; brothers, Paul Charles Smith, Mark Douglas Smith and wife Melanie McLeod Smith, and Karl Matthew Smith and husband Shannon Lucas; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Celebration of life services for Laura will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. J. Christopher McCurdy officiating. Reception to follow.



Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org., and or Norcross Presbyterian Church, http://www.norcrosspresbyterian.org., in loving memory of "Laura Lankford"



