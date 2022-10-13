ajc logo
Lankford, Joyce

LANKFORD (EPPERSON), Joyce Arlene

Joyce Arlene Epperson Lankford, age 87, of East Point, GA passed away surrounded by loved ones in Gainesville, GA on October 11, 2022 after a brief illness.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Joyce was born on May 19, 1935 to Ellene Terry Bowen and Jesse Porter Epperson. After graduating from West Fulton High School in 1953, she went to work for Georgia Power Company until she started her family. Joyce could always be found on the East Point sports fields, tracks and gyms acting as team mother and organizer, as an active member of the local schools and as a volunteer for various activities in the community. You were always welcomed in her home to sit and chat at her kitchen table. Most notable was her smile and captivating laugh.

Joyce is preceded in death by her grandmother, Eva Mittie Terry; her parents and her daughter, Kelly Ann Lankford. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Edward L. Bowen.

She is survived by her son, Mike Lankford of Louisville, KY; and her daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Scott Commander of Gainesville, GA. She is survived by six grandchildren: Kelly, Chris, Elijah and Gracie Commander; Trevor and Laine Lankford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

