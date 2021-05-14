<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689545-01_0_0000689545-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689545-01_0_0000689545-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LANKFORD, Jean<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mrs. Jean Herndon Lankford, age 80 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and joined her beloved husband Jim who passed away in 2011. She was born on October 2, 1940 in Cairo, Georgia to the late John S. Herndon, Sr. and the late Marguerite Miller Herndon.<br/><br/>Jean graduated from Cave Spring High School and the University of West Georgia. She was a teacher at Fish Creek Elementary and First Baptist Church Kindergarten. In 1976, Jean and Jim started Country House Antiques in Cedartown, Georgia. Jean loved the antique business and the many friends that she and Jim had through their shop on Main Street in Cedartown, the Scott Antique Market, buying trips to Brimfield, Massachusetts, and many estate sales. Jean also enjoyed traveling the world with Jim and later in life with her family and friends.<br/><br/>Mrs. Lankford is survived by her daughter, Amy Lankford Bradley and her husband Mike of Cedartown; son, Bill Herndon Lankford and wife Darlene of Ringgold, Georgia; grandchildren, Marguerite Jaymes Bradley, Madison Abigail Lankford, and Elijah Clarke Lankford; sister-in-law, Kay Herndon of Cedartown; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and "junkin buddies." Bill Cook and Stephen Cobb of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Brentz Turner and Billy Mitchell of Rome, Georgia.<br/><br/>In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated. A private burial service will be held at a later date.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Downtown Cedartown Association or the Polk County Historical Society.<br/><br/>Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.<br/><br/>The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Jean Herndon Lankford.</font><br/>