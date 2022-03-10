Lanier, Gary

Hamburger icon
Gary Lance Lanier, age 65, of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer and kidney failure. Lance is preceded in death by his father and mother, Col. Rodolph and Emily Lanier, brother, Major Steve Lanier, and son, Timothy Lanier. He is survived by his wife, Diane Lanier, one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Ginger Lanier and two grandsons, Austin and Ethan Lanier. Visitation will be held March 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM at First Christian Church of Atlanta, Tucker, GA. A Celebration of Life service will directly follow the visitation at the same location. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery.

