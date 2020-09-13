LANGSTON, Joyce Kimberly Joyce Kimberly Langston, age 90, of Atlanta passed away on 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Kimberly Stanley. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Frank Hope Langston Jr., sons, Frank H. Langston III and Randy P. (Deborah) Langston of Atlanta. Graveside service only will be held at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, 30310 on Tuesday September 15 at 11:00 am, www.westviewcemetery.com. To sign the online guest book and view the details please visit, www.asturner.com

