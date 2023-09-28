LANGLOIS, David Alan



David Alan Langlois was known to most as Dave or Big Daddy. The longtime Decatur resident was a servant of the Lord, a loyal friend, and a food enthusiast. The lives of those who knew him were dimmed when he passed September 8, 2023, after a fight with cancer. He was 58.



Born in Melbourne, FL, on October 8, 1964, Dave moved with his family around Florida and then attended college before making Atlanta (ultimately Decatur) his home in the late '90s. He worked as a supervisor at UPS for almost 20 years. A member of three different churches over his time in Atlanta, he lived out his faith by serving others and loving his family and circle of friends. He led several mission trips to Guatemala, where he helped to provide medical care and build homes for the downtrodden, and shared with them the good news of his Christian faith. In so doing, many of his friends came to love Guatemala and its people as he did.



He delighted in preparing meals for friends, whether it be grilled steak, a grouper sandwich, or a key lime pie. He baked bread for communion for church services. He read crime thriller novels, devoured shrimp, and enjoyed spending time on the water. He closely followed professional wrestling, loved trivia, and was largely unsuccessful at fantasy football.



Dave is survived by his mother, Sue Langlois; sister, Pam Roberts; nephew, Brian Roberts (Amelia); niece, Ashley Miller (King); and great-niece and -nephew, Layla and KJ Miller. He was predeceased by his father, David G. Langlois.



A memorial service was held September 22, at All Souls Fellowship in Decatur. In his memory, contributions can be made to Manos de Jesus or Medical Missions Ministries, both ministries serving the poor of Guatemala.



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