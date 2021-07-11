LANGLEY-HAMBY, Priscilla



Priscilla Langley-Hamby, 77, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Austell, GA. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 between the hours of 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation starting at 12 o'clock. Priscilla is survived by her loving husband Ron Hamby of Powder Springs, GA; brother, David Langley & wife Valerie of Lauderhill, FL.; stepbrother Houston Childress & wife Donna of Greenville, SC; sisters-in-law, Kay Leach of Many, LA; Gail Hamby of Woodstock, GA; Yunetta Hamby of Suwanee, GA; nephews, John Langley, III & wife Sherri of Easley, SC & Josh Langley & wife Lyndsie of Anderson, SC; nieces, Rhyan Langley of Easley, SC & Katherine Langley of Bali, Indonesia; many cousins and her faithful companions Abigail & Indi. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Miriam Langley; stepmother, Mary Childress Langley; & brothers John Langley, Jr., & Daniel Langley. Priscilla was born on Sunday, July 18, 1943, to John & Miriam Langley in Greenville, SC. She earned her master's degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina in 1979. She married Ron in 1980, and they had 39 wonderful years together. Priscilla loved being a nurse and spent most of her career working in psychiatric medicine. Priscilla enjoyed doing things like crosswords or crypto quotes, cross stitch and needlework, anything that allowed her to use her mind. She also enjoyed relaxing and feeding and watching the birds in her back yard. Priscilla had a BIG heart; she loved all people and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She loved her family and friends, and Priscilla's sense of humor and loving presence will be forever missed. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511.

