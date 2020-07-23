LANGLEY, Eula Plemmons Eula Plemmons Langley was born on October 20, 1927, and passed away on July 20, 2020. Eula was a resident of Roswell, GA at the time of her passing. No public services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the general fund of First Baptist Church, Roswell, GA.



