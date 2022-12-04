LANGFORD, Dorothy



LANGFORD, Dorothy Stephenson April 24, 1931 - November 24, 2022, Dorothy Stephenson Langford was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Dorothy attended Decatur Girls High School in Decatur, GA where she was a member of Pi Sigma Delta sorority and lettered in tennis. She attended Georgetown College, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa social sorority and Emory University School of Nursing, where she was a graduate in 1954. She married Dr. James Franklin Langford (Jim) at Wake Forest Baptist Church in North Carolina in 1953. In 1955, they moved to the small town of Roswell, Georgia, population approximately 2,500, where Jim practiced medicine and Dorothy assisted as a nurse administrator until the early 2000s. They were instrumental in the development of both Northside Hospital and North Fulton Hospital, having been one of the major contributors of land for Northside Hospital. They also were the source of numerous other charitable contributions to both organizations and individuals in need, most often anonymously. They were active members of both Roswell United Methodist Church and later Roswell Presbyterian Church. Dorothy also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Dr. James Franklin Langford, with whom she eloped three months after their first blind date; their son, Stephen Jeffrey Langford; and a grandson, James Jeffrey Langford. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Dr. David and Melissa Langford and Gary and Elizabeth Langford; and five grandchildren, Mary Allen Langford DeBold (Josh), Stephen Middleton Langford (Cheree), Kimpton Langford Farren (Hudson), David Knox Langford and John (Jack) Stephenson Langford. A private ceremony will be held graveside for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lady's Bible Study Group for use in their charities, and may be mailed to the Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.



