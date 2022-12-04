ajc logo
X

Langford, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LANGFORD, Dorothy

LANGFORD, Dorothy Stephenson April 24, 1931 - November 24, 2022, Dorothy Stephenson Langford was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Dorothy attended Decatur Girls High School in Decatur, GA where she was a member of Pi Sigma Delta sorority and lettered in tennis. She attended Georgetown College, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa social sorority and Emory University School of Nursing, where she was a graduate in 1954. She married Dr. James Franklin Langford (Jim) at Wake Forest Baptist Church in North Carolina in 1953. In 1955, they moved to the small town of Roswell, Georgia, population approximately 2,500, where Jim practiced medicine and Dorothy assisted as a nurse administrator until the early 2000s. They were instrumental in the development of both Northside Hospital and North Fulton Hospital, having been one of the major contributors of land for Northside Hospital. They also were the source of numerous other charitable contributions to both organizations and individuals in need, most often anonymously. They were active members of both Roswell United Methodist Church and later Roswell Presbyterian Church. Dorothy also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Dr. James Franklin Langford, with whom she eloped three months after their first blind date; their son, Stephen Jeffrey Langford; and a grandson, James Jeffrey Langford. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Dr. David and Melissa Langford and Gary and Elizabeth Langford; and five grandchildren, Mary Allen Langford DeBold (Josh), Stephen Middleton Langford (Cheree), Kimpton Langford Farren (Hudson), David Knox Langford and John (Jack) Stephenson Langford. A private ceremony will be held graveside for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lady's Bible Study Group for use in their charities, and may be mailed to the Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,0005h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
3h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
19h ago
The Latest

Jones, Wilene
2h ago
McCallen, Gerald
2h ago
Vinton, Edward
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top