Langenbach, Gene

LANGENBACH, Major Gene Arthur Gilbert



(USAF, Ret.) chose, "to fly west, my friend, is a flight we all must take for a final check" on July 8, 2021.



Gene was born on April 3, 1933, in Kenosha, WI to Arthur and Ann (Schemanski) Langenbach. After graduating from Mary D. Bradford HS, Gene joined the Air Force in 1952, successfully completing Officer Candidate School. As a 2LT, he enrolled in Navigation School and was selected to be trained on the Norden bomb sight.



After four years of service, he was offered a spot in pilot training at Reese AFB, TX with Class 57 PAPA. Upon completion of training, Maj. Langenbach was sent to Plattsburgh AFB, NY as part of the Strategic Air Command (SAC). During his time there, he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn (Pawlowich). They were married in 1958 and welcomed a daughter, Lisa.



He continued to serve at Homestead AFB, FL and Loring AFB, ME, before he was sent for training at Hurlburt Field, FL on the OV-10 reconnaissance aircraft in preparation for assignment to the SE Asian Theatre.



Maj. Langenbach served in the Air Force a total of 20 years and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Upon retiring from service in 1972, Gene was selected as one of the first 100 pilots for the new Federal Express Corp. in Memphis. In 1993, he retired after 20 years of many fond memories and stories. Gene lived a most interesting and active life, being stationed and traveling the globe protecting our nation and working for FedEx.



After his retirement, he and Evelyn moved to Suwanee, GA to be close to their daughter and grandsons. They enjoyed many trips for family vacations, including to Florida, Wisconsin, and New York.



Gene had many outside interests and supported many charitable organizations. He was a renowned raconteur and loved playing golf with his many friends. He was also an accomplished bridge player, playing competitively. He was a 60 year member of the Freemasons (Lodge 105, Cheektowaga, NY) and was part of a veterans group called the Strategic Advisory Group, meeting regularly to discuss current events. A Christian man all his life, he was raised a Lutheran, joined the Episcopal Church with his wife, and finally a member of Johns Creek Presbyterian Church for 16 years.



Gene was preceded in death by his two sisters, Shirley Blaimand Lalyne Anderson. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Evelyn, daughter Lisa Laarhoven, grandchildren Andrew (Kristin), Adam, and Alexander (Alyssa) Laarhoven, and his beloved Poodle, Major. He was expecting his first great-grandson, William, in December.



A memorial service will be held at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church on July 31st with a burial to follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.



