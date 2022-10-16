LANGE, Lois



On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Lois Lange was called home to Jesus at the age of 96. Lois was an adventurous soul, wife and mother to 5 children. She was also a devout Catholic and spent much of her life volunteering for the church in many different ministries. She was also featured in a documentary in 2012, Dutch Wings Over Jackson. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lange; and by two of her sons, Allen and Steve Lange. She is survived by, not only by her children, John (Debra) Lange, Robert (Margaret) Lange and Deborah (Randy) Tippin; but also by an extended family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

