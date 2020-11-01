LANG, Robert Blair



With great sadness and much love, we announce the passing of Robert Blair Lang on October 30, at the age of 86. Bob died from complications of ALS. He is survived by his wife Peggy, their three children Bob (Bama), Julie Kirkpatrick (Lance), Jenny Vandygrift (Tony), five grandchildren Blair, William, Asha, Ajay, Katie, and brother Eben (Mimi). Bob was born in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 1934 to Frederick and Harriet Lang. He attended Swarthmore High School and graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy. He attended Rutgers University where he played on the Rutgers tennis team, and served as president of Delta Phi fraternity and vice-president of the Inter-Fraternity Council. After graduating from Rutgers in 1957, he joined the US Army for two years. He married Marjorie Ann Schumacher in 1958. He worked for Drexel & Company and Girard Trust Bank in Philadelphia until 1965. He then worked in the investment division of banks in Florida and Tennessee. After moving to Atlanta, Bob joined several investment counseling firms before starting his own company, Lang Asset Management. He retired from the company in 2020, passing the company to his daughter, Julie Kirkpatrick. A life-long Presbyterian, Bob was a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church. He served on the Investment Committee of Columbia Seminary for several years. He volunteered at Capitol Homes, a community in downtown Atlanta, befriending and supporting many. Bob was a life-long devotee of exercise, spending many hours playing tennis, golf, running and walking. He loved vacationing in Maine, books, ketchup on most everything, and ice cream. He taught the entire family how to laugh, read, and nap. His gentleness was a model for all of us. His greatest legacy was his family. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Due to the continuing pandemic, a memorial service will be held for family members only on Sunday, November 8, 1:00 PM, at Northwest Presbyterian Church. Friends are welcome to livestream by going to the church's website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200 , Atlanta 30328 or Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive, Atlanta 30327.

