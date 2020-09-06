LANEY, Phillip Phillip Edward Laney passed away on August 26th, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife of 55 years by his side. Phil was born in Camden, Arkansas on September 30th, 1933 to Benjamin Travis Laney and Ethel Lucille Kirtley Laney. One of three brothers, he enjoyed an adventurous childhood and was passionate about working on cars, as well as building and racing model airplanes. Graduating from Little Rock High School, he went on to earn a degree in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and later received a masters from Georgia State University. While at Tech, he made lifelong friends in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. In 1964, he married Patricia Roper, and they had two children, a son and a daughter. Phil demonstrated that one is never too old to try new things: he took up sailing and snow-skiing in his 50s, rollerblading in his 60s and was the oldest member of Crossfit East Cobb in his 80s. Close friends and neighbors fondly remember him skiing down the street in front of their house during a rare Atlanta snowstorm. A lover of music, there was never a song that he couldn't jitterbug to and his broad smile and infectious laugh made him many friends. Phil will be remembered as a kind man, a great father and grandfather, and a wonderful husband. He is survived by his wife Pat, two children Phillip B. Laney (wife Andrea), Susan A. Laney (husband Frank), and grandchildren Grace, Ben, and Stella. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, and expressions of sympathy in Phil's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

