Lane, Virginia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LANE (DALE), Virginia

October 7, 1924 – December 23, 2022

Ginnie, as she was affectionately known to many of her family and friends, was born and raised in Scottdale, PA on October 7, 1924, and went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2022. She was a loving and caring Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grammy, Neighbor, and Friend. Ginnie also had a special place in her heart for dogs, especially beagles. Her strong Christian beliefs were at the root of her character and were personified in the way she lived her life. All the lives she touched are better for having known her. Her infectious love towards others extended from PA to GA to TN to CA to OH back to GA and finally Heaven, where we know she is in the hands of God. During her years in GA, Ginnie was a long time member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church and Roswell Presbyterian Church. While those that knew her will miss her positive influence on their lives, she will always be loved and remembered for placing the needs of others before her own. Ginnie was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Mable Dale; and her husband, Horace G. Lane. She is survived by her two sons, Mark G. Lane of Yorba Linda, CA and Dr. G. Dale Lane and daughter-in-law Carol Lane of Milton, GA. She was the proud grandparent of Miller Lane and his wife Melissa of Ashville, NC, Mary Anne Trankle and her husband Jason of Atlanta, and Mark S. Lane of Atlanta. We did not lose Ginnie Lane, Heaven had a void that needed to be filled. She will live inside all who knew her until we have the chance to reunite. To honor her request, the family will hold a private graveside service.

