LANE, Marshall Ross



Marshall Ross Lane, 91, died early Saturday, January 30, 2021. Ross was born on March 5, 1929, to the late Lawrence and Virginia Jubin Lane in Morganton, North Carolina. He spent his youth helping out at his Dad's service station, delivering newspapers on his bike, exploring the Catawba River, and playing sports. In his hometown Ross met his childhood sweetheart and future wife, Frances Harbison. After graduation from college (the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill for Ross), they settled in Greensboro, NC. Ross was drafted and assigned to the Army Audit Agency during the Korean War. He was stationed in Atlanta which became Ross and Frances' home. After his military service ended, Ross returned to commercial practice with the firm Carson & Avery, later J.B. Carson & Company. Always the learner and thinker, he completed Bachelor of Law and Master of Law degrees.



Ross and Frances' church home was the First United Methodist Church of Atlanta. There the Saint Andrew Class was an important part of their community. They adopted Gregory Ross and Loretta Lucinda Lane (Florence, CO), and welcomed a third child, India Frances (Knoxville, TN). In 1961, Ross and Frances bought a home on a wooded property along Wildcat Creek in Dunwoody. In 1974 the property was transferred to Dekalb County to create a new park, now the Dunwoody Nature Center.



Ross became a partner with A.M. Pullen & Company by the 1970s. The firm's offices spanned the top floor of the historic Chandler Building near Five Points. Ross frequently put his law and accounting backgrounds to work in navigating property valuation, including working on negotiations needed to create Atlanta's first rapid rail system. In 1986, some of the Atlanta partners formed Ross Lane & Company, LLC, which continues to serve the area. Ross served in many organizations including the Boys' Club, Commerce Club and the Georgia Society of CPAs.



After Frances passed away, Ross found a new love in Bonnie Williams Thomas, a widow with three children: Gai, Julie, and Chris (St. Louis, MO). Bonnie was also a member at First Methodist Church and the Saint Andrew Class. After retirement, Ross and Bonnie spent their time traveling, visiting the children, enjoying the north Georgia mountains and serving in the ministries of the church. Ross served numerous roles in the church and taught Sunday school into his late 80s. As they slowed down, Ross and Bonnie enjoyed dining out with friends and family, working crossword puzzles and quiet time at home. Ross especially enjoyed sitting on the back deck watching birds while he smoked one of his many pipes.



Along with his parents and Frances, Ross is preceded in death by his older brother Lawrence Jubin Lane and his younger brother Howard David Lane. Ross is survived by Bonnie, their six combined children, five grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and members of the extended family. The family held a small private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make a donation in Ross' name to First United Methodist Church of Atlanta, Dunwoody Nature Center, or an organization of choice.



