LANE, Florence



Florence Lane of Atlanta died on January 21, 2021 at the age of 94. Florence was born in Lamesa, Texas on December 15, 1926. Forever a proud Texan and an elegant woman, she was the daughter of Luther and Eunice (Niblett) Barrington. Florence grew up in Texas, Oklahoma and California, and as an adult lived in the Western U.S. and Atlanta. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and GG. Florence was deeply faithful and intensely curious; she always had her bible, a big dictionary and several books and magazines by her side. She copy-edited her New York Times every morning with a sharp red pen. Florence had a lifelong passion for art and design, and loved to collect beautiful rocks and shells. She enjoyed walking on misty mornings in San Francisco and on sunny beaches in San Diego. Florence played golf and rode her bike until she was 75. She had fond childhood memories of climbing trees and singing with her sister in Oklahoma, and staying with her cousins at her grandmother's farm in the summer. Florence always loved a good party, and was especially fond of beautiful shoes and hats. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Pryor in WWII, husband George Lane, sister Mickey Kilcrease, and daughter Sharon Pryor Lane. Florence is survived by her children Nancy Wing, Steve Lane and Jeff Lane and their families; and by her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A small family burial service for Florence will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia (for the Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund), or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home in Atlanta.

