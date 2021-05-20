Lane, Fatiah

ajc logo
Mrs. Fatiah Christabelle Lane of Smyrna, GA, passed May 13, 2021. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, with Rev. Douglas Stowers, Officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (TODAY) at our chapel from 1 PM to 5 PM. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:30 AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

