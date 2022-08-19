Lane, Dorothy

LANE (SMITH), Dorothy Mae



Mrs. Dorothy Mae Lane, age 74, our beloved mother, passed away in the hospital from complications following heart surgery. She transitioned home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Houston, Texas. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. An invaluable woman and who spent the better part of two (2) decades residing in two (2) states, Georgia and Texas, so that she could always be there for her family when they needed her. Dorothy lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. She was kind and generous and rarely ever encountered a person that she did not strike up a friendly conversation with. Her favorite hobbies were talking with people, reading and watching astronomy and discovery channel programs, gardening, and being the biggest cheerleader of all for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Dorothy shared three (3) children from her prior union with Officer James M. Lane, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her mother, Annie Lee Smith - Natchitoches, LA and her grandparents Mr. Sidney and Mrs. Rosie "Rachel" Smith of Natchitoches, LA.



Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories three children: Bridgette M. Lane - Houston, TX, James M. Lane, Jr. - Houston, TX, and Demetria R. Lane Phillips - Atlanta, Ga. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Damien A. Prudhomme, Lauren A. Philips, Amber M. Young, Jordyn M. Adebo, Alanis 'Laney' R. Broussard, and Daryl 'Austin' Boykin (great grandson). In addition, she said goodbye to her sisters Mary Smith and Shirley Below and brother, Leonard Smith, as well as many other family members, in-laws and friends. As per her request, no funeral service will be held. The family will have a private viewing for the immediate family to be held on August 20, 2022 at Leal's Funeral Home in Houston, TX. Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been, her 75th birthday weekend on September 24, 2022. Those wishing to honor her life along with the family, in lieu of flowers, can make a donation in her name to the United Negro College Fund Inc. or to the Nation Museum of American History and Culture.

