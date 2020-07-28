LANDMAN, Marcia Marcia Landman, age 89, died July 25, 2020 in Atlanta. Marcia lived most of her life with her family in Chicago, IL, where she was a homemaker, volunteer and worked alongside her loving husband Leo at Landman Jewelers. Family, whether by birth, marriage or friendship, was the most important thing to Marcia. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Richard and Ferne Landman, Chicago, IL; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Ted Brand, Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and George Flynn, Marietta, GA; grandchildren: Rebecca Landman and fiancé Chris Iredale, Jacob and Michal Brand, Shana and Robert Schwartz, Miriam and Steven Schulberg, Molly Flynn , Connor Flynn; great-grandchildren: Ariel, Elan and Talia Brand; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sheldon and Toni Landman; many nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Leo Thomas Landman, her parents, Sidney and Leah Goldstein and her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Larry Goldstein. Her family is forever grateful to the nurses and staff at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's for the loving care they provided Marcia in her final years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Fountainvew 4th Street Foundation, c/o The Fountainview Center, 2631 N Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-3529 or a charity of your choice in her honor. Private graveside services were held at Arlington Memorial Park.



