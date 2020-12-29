LANDES, Jo Ann



Jo Ann Landes of Dunwoody, passed away Saturday December 26, 2020. Mrs. Landes was born August 3, 1942 in Conyers, GA and was the daughter of the late Vaden and Irene (Turner) White. She was a graduate from Rockdale High School and enjoyed a career with IBM where she retired in 2004. Jo Ann was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. Jo Ann loved her family and friends dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Landes; son, Steven Landes; and siblings, Lamar White, David White, Bob Graham, Bill Graham and Betty Brock. Mrs. Landes is survived by her children, David Landes, Scott and Lauren Landes, Laura Bass and Sharon Justice; grandchildren, Reannon Landes Childers, Ralph Landes, John Ocha, Matthew Ocha, Rachel Landes, Lisa Landes and Michael Bass; siblings, Larry and Charlotte White and Benny Graham; and caregiver niece, Shana White. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jo Ann's memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org/donate. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



