LANDES, Gilbert "Gib"



Gilbert Dean "Gib" Landes, age 94, of Brookhaven, GA, often referred to as "Dr. No" by his work colleagues and always as "Mr. Wonderful" by his wife, died peacefully on March 2, 2023.



He was preceded in death by nine of his brothers and sisters; and his older son, Scott Martin Landes.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Lowry Landes; and his three children from his first marriage to Edie Memmott: Christie Landes of Rumson NJ, Kimberly Landes of Baltimore MD, Brad (and Melody) Landes of Hong Kong; two grandchildren, Jocelyn Landes of New York, NY and Michael Landes of Hong Kong; his sister, Florence Mabee of Peoria, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Gib was born 10th of eleven children to Sam and Elsie (Schmidt) Landes on March 3, 1929 on their farm in Mackinaw, Illinois. During the Great Depression, the family moved to the small town of Deer Creek, IL (near Peoria) when Gib was two.



Gib always said he had a great childhood in Deer Creek. He loved to tell stories (some funny and some downright unbelievable) to his children about growing up with his close-knit family and his school friends. Gib loved people and if he was your friend, you had him for life.



He graduated from Deer Creek High School in 1947. He was the first of his family to go to college, attending the University of Utah for two years and transferring to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he received his degree in Architectural Engineering.



He served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army in Fort Bliss, Texas and later in Chicago, overseeing part of the Army Radar Defense Systems during the Cold War era.



Early in his career, Gib worked as an architect for a private firm, and then in product development, management, and sales of building products for the DuPont Company, US Plywood/Champion International, and the Georgia Pacific Corporation.



He moved to Atlanta in 1987 where he met Barbara and they married in 1990. During their 32 year marriage, they enjoyed traveling together through 27 different countries and taking extended driving trips in the US and Canada. At home Gib was an avid reader of history, poetry, and biography, and loved working in his yard. He loved listening to Jazz and Opera and had a special love for Beethoven symphonies.



Gib was a loyal brother and friend. His life was filled with close and enduring relationships with his siblings, his high school and college friends, co-workers and neighbors. He was happiest when he and Barbara were entertaining guests or visiting with family and friends.



He adored his children and grandchildren and loved their visits with him.



Gib was thankful for the good life he had been given and he brought happiness into the rooms he entered. He will be sorely missed.



The family is grateful for the caring staff at The Orchard at Brookhaven, and the kind services from Agape Hospice he received during the last months of his life.



A Memorial Service is planned for Friday March 24 at 10:00 AM at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church 3016 Lanier Dr. Brookhaven GA, 30319. A reception with the family will follow the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice will be appreciated.

